Sovan, Baishaki exit BJP, Debashree quits Trinamool

Kolkata: Hours after Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee distanced themselves from the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Raidighi, Debashree Roy left TMC.



It is rumoured that Roy, a two-time MLA, is likely to join the BJP.

Roy wrote a letter to Subrata Bakshi, Trinamool state president and informed him about her decision. She was elected from Raidighi in 2011

and 2016. The rumour of her joining the BJP is not without basis. In 2019 she had visited the BJP central office in New Delhi on the same day when Sovan and Baisakhi joined the saffron party in presence of Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya in August 2019. Roy could not join the BJP following objection which was raised by Baisakhi Banerjee.

Roy had returned to the city empty handed and took part in Trinamool's programmes.

Though Roy had earlier said that she was not keen to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls polls from Raidighi, it seems she was disappointed when Mamata Banerjee nominated Alok Jaldata from Raidighi as the candidate for 2021 elections.