Sovan, Baisakhi shown black flags in Behala

Kolkata: BJP leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee were shown black flags by people at the former's own constituency—Behala East—in south Kolkata on Sunday evening.



They were shown black flags when they were heading to attend at Rabindra Nagar area. A section of local people staged the demonstration to protest against Chatterjee's claim that they do not want to welcome a defector in their area.

The situation had started taking a turn from afternoon itself when some banners containing the photographs of Banerjee were found torn.

Fingers were pointed at Trinamool Congress workers for tearing the banners. Trinamool Congress, however, brushed aside the allegations.

Again in the evening a large section of locals gathered at Padmapukur in Behala East and started waving black flags when the car of the BJP leaders was passing through the area.

Trinamool Congress leader Ratna Chatterjee said: "We do not have any grudge against Sovan Chatterjee. I do not know who has done it, but there is nothing unfair if Baisakhi's banners were torn because she is only responsible for Sovan Chatterjee's face loss."

There was a jostle between the local people and the security personnel at Padmapukur to let Chatterjee's car pass through the area, the people kept waving black flags to them.

The BJP leaders later reached the venue of the programme at Rabindranath Nagar and addressed the rally.

It may be mentioned that on February 6 the BJP leaders were shown black flags, brooms and shoes by people, mostly women, during their roadshow at Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas. They were also found carrying banners stating that they were ashamed of the duo's campaign in the area.