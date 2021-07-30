South Point High School topper heads to Univ of Minnesota

Kolkata: The leading CBSE schools in the city performed exceedingly well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations the results of which were declared on Friday.



In South Point High School among the 575 students who appeared, 111 students scored above 95 percent, 273 above 90 percent while 519 scored above 80 percent.

Archishman Bandyopadhyay topped the school in the Science stream by scoring 99.8 percent while Soumya Das came second with 98.8 percent.

Three students occupied the third position with Soumyadeep Choudhury, Tarak Das and Dhruba Dey bagging 491 marks out of 500.

Archishman has been offered admission in six prestigious US universities and he has chosen to enroll in the College of Science and Engineering of the University of Minnesota (with Mathematics as his intended Major) because of its high rank and two handsome scholarships it offered, namely Global Excellence Scholarship and Undergraduate Research Scholarship.

For Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, out of 898 students who appeared, 418 students secured marks above 90 percent, 389 between 80 and 89 percent with the school average being 87.99 percent.

Megha Abedin topped by bagging 99.2 percent in Humanities. Tanvi Jain received the highest marks in Science with 99 percent while Shivangi Dokania topped in Commerce with 98.2 percent marks.

For Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, the topper bagged 98.4 percent marks in Humanities.

The highest percentage in Commerce and Science was 98.2 and 98 percent respectively. 99 out of 134 children who appeared got above 90 percent while 49 children scored above 95 percent.