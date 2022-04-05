South Kolkata school alumni join hands to create buzz about Bengal globally

kolkata: More than 400 alumni members of a reputed school in Kolkata, spread across the world, have joined hands to form a business forum that will hard-sell West Bengal and work towards boosting its image globally.



Several alumni members of South Point High School who are also members of 'Pointers Business Forum' got together on Sunday in-person here at an expo 'The Dialogue: Business Beyond Boundaries Essentials for Supercharged Growth' to highlight and create business opportunities and create investments in Bengal and promote it as the next start-up destination in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Atin Dutta, Director and Trustee of a well known multi-disciplinary training institute said, All schools have alumni associations but our Pointers Business Forum, started during the pandemic to support each other, is an amalgamation of ex Pointers who have their own businesses, or are independent professionals. Almost all schools have their own alumni body but PBF, with 400+ members maybe the first such chamber of commerce exclusively formed by the alumni of a school.

On top of that this is the first time even within South Point, that the global alumni network, from Japan to UK to US and indeed all over India have joined hand to deliver an event which was just in its first edition, he said. Sanjay Guha, Founder-CEO, of a global firm said, "Pointers Business Forum (PBF) represents the business and independent professionals community from across the globe consisting of alumni of South Point High School, Kolkata. We are proud to have over 400 active business members spread across the world and primarily serving business interest in the state of West Bengal, India. The expo is planned in a way that issues and deliberations are practical oriented...At, Pointers Business Forum, we have representations from diverse domains and expertise, starting from Retail, Hospitality, Real Estate, Education, Ed Tech. Also, Healthcare, Digital Solutions and Transformation, Analytics, Cyber Security and also in niche areas like Behaviour Development and Parenting, Human Interaction Experts and Leadership Trainers using nuances of Yoga and Tai Chi and beyond. Dr. Arnab Basu, Co-Founder & CEO of a firm, said.

South Point alumni from all around the world will be assembling online and also in person in Kolkata to thank UNESCO for according the 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' tag to Durga Puja. That session on cultural tourism will effectively explore the economic possibilities of the Durga Puja as a global tourism destination to the benefit of thousands of families involved in it in some way, said Anirban Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Director of a third organisation. The event is the precursor for the Bengal Global Business Summit planned next by Government of West Bengal, the Pointers Business Forum said in a statement. The Pointers Business Forum Expo 2022 was inaugurated by Krishna Damani, Trustee and Secretary, South Point Education Society.