South Kanthi: Electorates allege VVPAT error, say all votes going to BJP

Kolkata: Tension prevailed at Majna in South Kanthi Assembly constituency during the initial hours of the polls in the first phase on Saturday as a section of voters claimed that even as they voted for one political party, the VVPAT slip showed their franchise had gone in favour of BJP.



Consequently, the poll process at booth number 172 in Majna remained suspended for around three-and-a-half-hours.

The situation turned worse when around 100 people gathered at the polling station for some time and the door of the booth had to be shut.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee had apprehended malfunctioning of EVMs and alerted her party workers to switch it off and on twice after 30 mock polls.

The local residents demanded replacement of the EVM while some even demanded that elections should be held in ballot boxes.

A large contingent of police along with personnel of the Central forces was posted to bring the situation under control.

The agitation outside the polling station, however, continued till steps were taken to ensure that the EVMs were functioning properly. Concerned polling officers reached the booth and test polls took place before resumption of the election process.

The Election Commission ruled out the possibility of 'all votes going in favour of BJP'.

Meanwhile, the car of Soumendu Adhikari was ransacked when he went to Sabajpur in Kanthi.

TMC alleged that his car was ransacked by a mob as he went to rig votes.