South Howrah MLA starts helpline for Covid patients

KOLKATA: Dakshin Howrah MLA Nandita Chowdhury has taken up initiatives and opened helpline numbers for Covid infected patients.



She has taken the step to help the people living under her constituency.

She has introduced three phone numbers ~ 98838 48317/70039 74293/79806 25406.

Covid patients and their family members in the area can directly call at these numbers and communicate their issues which will be addressed soon.

Treatment related issues, admission in hospitals, oxygen requirement, requirement of food and many other issues will be addressed.

Chowdhury has formed a dedicated team for the purpose. Members from all the panchayats and municipality wards have been included in the dedicated team of the MLA.

The MLA, Nandita Chowdhury, has also donated 10 oxygen concentrators to various hospitals in nursing homes under her jurisdiction for better treatment of patients.