South End Park rechristened 'Sangeet Sarani' in tribute to maestros

Kolkata: South End Park, where music maestros—Sachin Dev Burman and Rahul Dev Burman— had spent a reasonable time of their lives, was named as Sangeet Sarani by Kolkata Municipal Corporation as a mark of tribute to the father-son duo.



Firhad Hakim, the Chairman of Board of Administrators, KMC expressed his desire to convert the residence—located at 36/1 South End Park—into a museum as a befitting tribute to the duo.

"We want to buy this house from the owner of the building and transform it into a museum so that people get to know about the contribution of the father-son duo to Indian music. Both of them have passed away but their music will continue to remain in the hearts of the music lovers. We also plan to set up a music school at the ground floor of this building," Hakim said.

The West Bengal Heritage Commission has already declared the building as heritage. Artist Subhaprasanna, the Chairman of the Commission, had first proposed to rechristen the road to honour

the duo.

When Hakim placed the idea before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, she immediately approved the idea and decided that it would be named as Sangeet Sarani.

The Dev Burmans had moved to the house from a rented property at Hindustan Park, where Pancham (R.D. Burman) was born in 1939. The Dev Burmans lived in the address till 1952 before shifting to Mumbai. Guru Dutt used to come to this house, whenever SD Burman was in Kolkata.

Pancham used to live there with his grandmother. He initially studied at Ballygunge Government School and shifted to Tirthapati Institution, where he studied till Class X. After his grandmother's death in the late 80s, Pancham sold the house but used to visit the place every time he came to Kolkata.