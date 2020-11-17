South Eastern Rlys to run additional 14 EMU services from today

Kolkata: The South Eastern Railway has decided to run additional suburban trains to cater the rush of passengers during peak hours and maintain physical distancing from Tuesday.



"There will be additional 14 EMU services from tomorrow(Tuesday) in the Howrah – Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway. The total service will be 95 per day considering the requirements especially in peak hours," said Sanjay Ghosh, chief public relations officer of South Eastern Railway.

"Among the seven Up EMU trains, four trains will run between Howrah-Panskura and one train each between Howrah-Midnapur, Howrah-Kharagpur and Howrah-Mecheda. Similarly, out of the seven Down EMU trains, four trains will run between Panskura-Howrah and one train each between Midnapur-Howrah, Kharagpur-Howrah and Mecheda-Howrah," said Bidhan Chandra, public relations officer,South Eastern Railway. He reiterated that the South Eastern Railway has increased the EMU services from 81 to 95 to maintain proper social distance due to high occupancy in the existing services with effect from November 17, 2020.

The additional suburban trains include are 38705 HWH- KGP local, 38805 HWH- MDN local, 38417 HWH- PKU local, 38423 HWH- PKU local, 38435 HWH- PKU local, 38317 HWH- MCA local, 38453 HWH- PKU local, 38302 MCA- HWH local. Earlier, during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period, over 1400 services were run by ER and SER from Sealdah and Howrah station.

According to the official, 600 passengers are being allowed to travel at a time in a train with a seating capacity of 1200. No daily tickets are being issued in advance.