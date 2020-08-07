South Dum Dum conducts rapid antigen tests

Kolkata: The South Dum Dum Municipality (SDDM) has started conducting Rapid Antigen Test from



Thursday.

According to sources, in the past few weeks the number of Covid affected patients has increased alarmingly which created a panic among the citizens.

It is alleged that residents of SDDM area are not at all maintaining the Covid protocols and increasing the chances of

infection. In several instances it was seen that family members of Covid affected patients are venturing outside without taking any precautionary

measure.

Though the SDDM authority had declared complete lockdown a few weeks earlier, it has been lifted from Thursday to come back to normal life.

Pachu Gopal Roy, Chairman of Board of Administrators in SDDM on Thursday said: "On Thursday five

rapid antigen tests have been conducted. Efforts will be

made to increase the number soon."

This apart, SDDM authority has been collecting swab samples for Covid test in two places including one in Dakshindari and one in at the SDDM hospital. Roy further informed that with around 50 persons tested COVID-19 positive on

Thursday, the toll has reached 1877.

Among the total number of Covid affected people, 1197 persons have been cured and 46 persons died.

The SDDM authority has also set up another safe home at Rabindra Bhavan near Dum Dum railway station from Thursday. Earlier one safe was set up at a ceremonial hall in Dakshindari area.

At present around 30 persons can be accommodated in each of the safe homes.