South Dum Dum: 25% rebate on property tax for fully vaccinated families

KOLKATA: South Dum Dum Municipality will offer a discount of 25 per cent on pending property tax to all those families, who have been fully vaccinated. About 15 per cent of the total population within the civic body is yet to receive the second dose. The move will encourage people to get vaccinated.

"There is a predominance of colony area in South Dum Dum and we have witnessed tendency among people of not paying property tax within the stipulated time. This waiver will encourage the citizens to pay pending tax," Debashis Banerjee, Member Board of Administrator (Health & Public Health) of South Dum Dum municipality.

Banerjee under the instructions of Dum Dum MLA Bratya Basu has taken up a new initiative for encouraging vaccination of students in 15 to 18 years age group in his ward. Seven clubs in ward 15, where Banerjee is the councillor, have joined hands to offer gifts to students who turn up for vaccination.