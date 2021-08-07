South Dinajpur ZP to resume dev works with funds worth Rs 20 cr

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (SDZP) has taken up a massive initiative to resume development works covering all eight blocks of the district.



According to an official source, a fund of Rs 20 crore has been allocated to restart the development works.

"Due to pandemic and lockdown, the development works were earlier stopped by the Zilla Parishad authority. Now, the situation is better, following the declining trend in Covid infection in South Dinajpur. As the situation has improved, the concerned authority has taken up a decision to resume the works of constructing new roads, repairing the old roads, construction of new bridges, setting up cool drinking water machines and construction of new buildings," said the source. The source said the concerned authority of SDZP had been facing trouble due to the shortage of labourers. "The supply of labourers takes place from the other states and as the transport system is not normal yet, the SDZP authority is facing trouble. Similarly, the construction materials used to come from other states and there is an acute shortage of supply of the materials," the source said.The SDZP authority has also decided to invite tenders from the bona-fide groups and reputed contractors so that the development works can be started soon. Sabhadhipari of SDZP Lipika Roy said: "We will soon start the development works in the district. We were forced to stop work for about a year following the pandemic. A fund of Rs 20 crore has been allocated. The work tender will be invited soon according to government norms."

District president of Trinamool Congress Goutam Das said he would talk to the SDZP authority so that the development works that were stopped for a long time due to the rising trend in Covid cases could be resumed soon.