South Dinajpur: Venue for CM's proposed admin meet changed

BALURGHAT: Venue for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's proposed administrative review meeting for South Dinajpur on December 7 was changed, an administrative official here on Tuesday informed.



"Initially, it was decided that the Chief Minister's review meeting would be conducted in Buniadpur. Later, the venue was changed. The review meeting would be conducted at Gangarampur Stadium as it was informed by the CM office," the official said.

According to the official, Banerjee would come from Malda at 1 pm for the meeting with administrative officials. "Through the meeting, the Chief Minister would take stock of the various development projects that were undertaken during her three-term tenure. Apart from this, the Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorsteps) camp would start from January next year and it is expected that she would probably provide some instructions regarding the matter to the officials. We are ready for her visit," he said.

It is expected that the CM may announce some development projects for the district. According to an official source, the chief minister may lay some foundation stones for the proposed medical college for the district and inaugurate some newly finished development projects.

On Tuesday, the high-ranked administrative and police officials visited Gangarampur Stadium in order to oversee the preparations. Earlier on Monday evening, the administrative officials were receiving the information about her visit.

Receiving the news, district magistrate Ayesha Rani and superintendent of police Rahul De on Monday night visited Buniadpur, where initially her proposed meeting was scheduled.

Political observers of the region opined that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo would deliver instructions to the frontal party leaders for

the upcoming civic body elections of Balurghat and Gangarampur.

"The party had captured both the civic bodies in the last polls. As the election is at the doorsteps, she might have been given some instructions to his followers to retain the power of both," said an observer.