South Dinajpur: Two arrested for murder of bizman

balurghat: Two persons were arrested by police for their alleged involvement in the murder of a gold merchant on Friday night, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De said here at a press conference on Sunday.



"We have arrested two persons regarding the matter. We are interrogating them to know whether more persons were involved in the case. We are not disclosing their names for the sake of investigation," he said.

According to him, the police will soon solve the murder mystery of the gold merchant.

On Friday around 9.30 pm, a 55-year-old reputed gold merchant of Hili's Teor area Pradip Karmakar was shot dead by three unidentified miscreants while he was returning home after closing the shop with his wife on a motorbike. He lost consciousness following the bullet injury and was rushed to Balurghat hospital from where he was referred to Malda as his condition turned critical. On the way to Malda, he died.

As per statement of the deceased's wife Mukti Karmakar, the duo was being followed by motorcycle-borne miscreants during their return."Suddenly, the motorbike overtook us and stood in front of our motorbike. They tried to snatch the bag from my husband and it fell on the ground following his resistance. I shouted for help and they shot at my husband. They fled the spot after shooting," she told the investigating officer.

On Saturday, SP Rahul De inspected the spot to know about the progress of the case.