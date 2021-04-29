South Dinajpur to get two oxygen plants in superspecialty hospitals

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district will get two oxygen plants soon, said Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Sukumar Dey on Wednesday.



"We received an approval from the state Health department to set up two Pressure Swing Adsorption Plants (PSA) in our district. The PSA plants would be installed by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department on an urgent basis for oxygen generation at the health facilities to minimise the requirement of medical oxygen cylinders," said Dr Dey.

According to him, as per order, the two PSA plants will be set up at Balurghat and Gangarampur Superspecialty Hospitals.

"Initially, we have submitted our requirement from the district to set up PSA plants to the state Health department following the surge in COVID-19 cases over the past one week. The positivity rate has increased to 8 per cent in the past week. It stood at 3.9 per cent 15 days back," he said.

Dr Dey said five new Critical Care Unit (CCU) beds will soon start functioning at Balurghat COVID Hospital instead of four at present.

"The state has also approved to increase the CCU beds in Balurghat COVID Hospital. We have 85 beds there with 50 patients are there at present staying. A full-fledged Safe Home with 80-bed capacity for mild-symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients maintaining all health guidelines is running at Balurghat Youth Hostel. Nine patients are now staying there. We have 662 active cases at present in the district," he said.

He said another 50-bed capacity Safe Home will soon start functioning for Gangarampur Subdivision at ITI College in Buniadpur.

"In addition to this, we have already started isolation wards in both Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals. Tests are being conducted for suspected patients and shifted accordingly either to the COVID Hospital or Safe Home in case of positive patients as per recommendation of the experts. Four vehicles are available for their transportation free-of-cost," he said.

The district Health department has also started sanitisation work in different offices and public places for huge public gatherings.