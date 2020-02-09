South Dinajpur to get special tourism facilitation centre soon

BALURGHAT: The district administration has initiated measures to boost tourism in South Dinajpur. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said a special tourism facilitation cum exhibition centre will start functioning soon at Balurghat.



An architect from Kolkata visited the site recently for an overview of the proposed project and a formal presentation. It has been decided that the Indian freedom movement highlighting cultural and historical artefacts will be displayed through a LED panel at the centre.

Nirmal said that to promote tourism the district administration is set to develop infrastructure of the Danga forest, which is around 3 km from Balurghat, as a tourist spot.

"Danga will be given a facelift, there will be a lodging facility for tourists at the place. District administration has already chalked out an elaborate plan to revamp it. We will build a rest centre (shed), parking place, ticket counter, watchtower and toilet facilities for the tourists. A bird aviary, fish aquarium, tortoise rescue centre with a garden and a park for butterfly, animals and other birds will be built too," Nirmal said.

An official said an eco-park has started functioning in Danga already with a few watchtowers, toilet facilities and boating on Atreyee with the fund allotted by the state Tourism department.

"We are trying to promote tourism here. Danga forest will get proper infrastructure," the official said.

It may be noted that the state Tourism department thinks the concept needs

to spread as there are many places in the district which deserve to be developed as a tourist spot.