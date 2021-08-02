South Dinajpur: Step taken to boost vax drive

balurghat: With the aim to increase the vaccination rate among the civic residents of Balurghat, the concerned Balurghat civic body and the district Health department of South Dinajpur have jointly taken up an initiative to vaccinate as many as 2,000 people every day from the four centres. The four centres from where the jabs

will be provided are Balurghat Stadium, Urban Primary Health Centres of Saheb Kachhari, Mangalpur and Kundu Colony.

According to an official civic source, around 500 civic residents will receive the vaccine shots from each of the four centres.

"The inhabitants residing in Ward no 16, 17, 23, 24 and 25 will be given the jabs from Saheb Kachhari centre, the inhabitants under Ward no 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 18 from Mangalpur centre, the residents

under Ward no 11, 19, 20, 21 and 22 from Kundu Colony centre while the rest of the residents residing under Ward no 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 from the Balurghat Stadium," said the source.

The concerned civic body has already started campaigns among the residents regarding the matter and the civic personnel are being instructed to start door-to-door visits of the civic residents informing them about it.

"Initially the civic residents used to get the shots from Balurghat district hospital and Balurghat Stadium only. Around 500 residents used to receive the shots from the two centres. Now, the jabs will be provided from Balurghat Stadium, Saheb Kachhari, Mangalpur and Kundu Colony in order to increase the drive," the source said.