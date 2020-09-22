South Dinajpur starts 'Paridarshan Saptaha'

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (SDZP) under guidance of District Magistrate and Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nikhil Nirmal has started observing Paridarshan Saptaha (Week Long Inspection) on Banglar Awaas Yojana (BAY) and Mission Nirmal Bangla (MNB) in South Dinajpur.



The two projects were undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government for the underprivileged people.

Secretary of Zilla Parishad Abhik Kumar Das said the special inspection was started on September 16 and will be continued till September 23 and its main objective is to visit and inspect the BAY and MNB projects at ground level by the district level Inspecting Officers who are engaged for the purpose.

"We have to note the quality, status and uses of the assets to construct during the inspection. The inspecting officers have to suggest and propose the corrective measures if any in case of defaulter of the

scheme and to hear the beneficiaries on the spot if they have any complaint or issue regarding these two important schemes. We are determined to implement our task successful through proper and physical supervision and monitoring," Das added.

District administrative officials are hopeful to provide benefit to the beneficiaries after this week-long inspection for the qualitative and timely implementation of the schemes.

According to an official, all the Additional District Magistrates, Project Director of DRDC, Secretary of SDZP, Sub-divisional Officers of Balurghat and Gangarampur have been engaged as Block Level Nodal Officers from the district.

All the Deputy Magistrates, Deputy Collectors, Block Development Officers and Block Level Officers from different Line Departments have been engaged as District Level Inspecting Officers. One or two Gram Panchayats have been tagged to one Inspecting Officer and one District Level Nodal Officer has been tagged to each Block in order to make the one week long Paridarshan Saptaha successful.

Deputy Secretary of SDZP Mathias Lepcha said: "On the basis of inspection reports, a review meeting will be conducted at Baluchhaya auditorium in Balurghat on September 28 to plan the further course of action in future