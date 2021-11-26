South Dinajpur: Specially-abled youth takes Covid jab on thigh

balurghat: If there's a will, there's a way! The adage proved correct as a 30-year-old specially-abled youth from South Dinajpur's Harirampur took the Covid vaccine jab on his left thigh.



Koustav Rajbanshi lacks both hands. He was given the shot on his thigh upon the suggestion of the block medical officer of health (BMOH) of Harirampur on Tuesday.

After receiving the shots, Rajbanshi said: "I am happy to receive the shots. Everyone needs to take the jabs in due time to fight with the virus. Vaccination can only save our lives."

BMOH Dr Saubhik Alam said the differently-abled youth has set an example for his consciousness as many people in the block were still unwilling to take their vaccination to fight with the deadly Coronavirus.

"In many cases, the residents of the block have shown no interest in taking their second dose despite the reminder. Now, the health workers are being instructed to speak about the instance of Rajbanshi before the reluctant residents in order to convince them to take the jabs," he added.

Dr Alam said 82 per cent of people who are above the age group of 18 years have already received their first doses in Harirampur.

"We have also arranged some special camps for the people with disabilities to provide them the jabs as per instruction of the state. The health workers have been instructed to visit their houses too to provide the shots. We are vaccinating the elderly in the same way," he said.