South Dinajpur reports no new Covid case in the past 48 hours

Balurghat: No new COVID-19 case was detected in the past 48 hours in South Dinajpur, the Chief Medical Officer of Health said on Sunday.



"The infection rate is declining in the region. We are conducting around 1,500 swab tests of the suspected patients every day," CMOH Dr Sukumar Dey said. Around 7,877 COVID-19 positive patients, who were admitted to different designated facilities across the district, were released till date.

"The recovery rate of the patients is quite satisfactory here. The critical patients are being treated at Covid Hospital in Balurghat. We have initiated all effective measures so that they are cured and discharged as early as possible," he said.

Around 7,991 positive cases were reported till Sunday afternoon. In Balurghat, Hili, Tapan, Kumarganj, Banshihari, Gangarampur, Kushmandi and Harirampur blocks, there were 936, 435, 863, 910, 468, 578, 830 and 579 cases respectively.

The number of cases found in the three civic areas across the district namely Balurghat, Buniadpur and Gangarampur were 1526, 222 and 311 respectively. A total number of 85 cases were also identified from other districts and Kolkata. Around 248 positive cases were also identified from outside the state and private facilities. Notably, the active cases stood at 42. Around 3 critical patients are presently admitted to Balurghat COVID Hospital. A total of 39 patients are now staying in Home Isolation. There are 2 functional Safe Homes in South Dinajpur with 130 bed facilities available there. There is no positive case in Safe Houses.

It may be mentioned that 2, 13,840 tests have been conducted so far with the positivity rate being 3.7 per cent only.

In the district, there is no broad-based containment zone declared by the district administration.