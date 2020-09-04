South Dinajpur reports 50 new cases on Thursday

BALURGHAT: About 50 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were detected in South Dinajpur on Thursday.



Of the 50 infected persons, 35 were tested positive through VRDL (Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories) testing from Malda and the rest of 15 were tested positive from Antigen and TrueNAT testing.

Their swab samples were collected on September 1 and sent for testing to Malda. The infected persons were admitted to several designated facilities and Home Isolations for treatment.

The process of identifying their direct and indirect contacts has been initiated by health personnel.

An health official said the infected people belong to Chalkvrigu, Madhyapara, Swasthabhavan, Hospital-housing and Mangalpur in Balurghat civic areas, Bhusila, Kuchila, Mobarakpur-Gopalbati, Gazipur, Bhatpara, Jail-housing and Rajua in Balurghat block, Randanga, Joharpur and beroil in Kushmandi, Balapur, Rajballavpur and Jamin Nischinta in Tapan, Basanta, Garna and Jamalpur in Hili and Gangarampur's Chalun.

Notably 3,442 COVID-19 positive patients were cured and released from hospital till date.

The total number of active cases stands at 355. 23 serious patients are currently undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital in Balurghat. 266 patients are currently staying in Home Isolation.

It may be noted that there are eight Safe Homes at present functioning in the district with 363 beds available there for the patients. 66 positive patients are currently admitted at Safe Houses.

There are 30 broad-based containment zones declared by the administration covering three municipalities and eight blocks of the district.