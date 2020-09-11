South Dinajpur reports 106 new Coronavirus positive cases

BALURGHAT: At least 106 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in South Dinajpur on Thursday.



Their swab samples were collected on September 4 and sent to Malda for testing. The infected persons were admitted to several designated facilities and Home Isolations for treatment. The health personnel are now trying to identify their direct and indirect contacts.

An health official said the infected people belong to Congresspara, Akhirapara, Shanticolony, Narayanpur, Hilimore, Shantiniketanpara, Rathtala, Sanketpara, Duckbunglawpara, Tridharapara, Sandhyahalpara, Beltalapark and Bratisangha in Balurghat civic areas, Bolla, Baidyapur, Khanpur, Kashiadanga, Mahinagar, Mallickpur, Gopalpur, Chingishpur, Amtali-Shibrampur, Chalkbijaysree, Raghunathpur and Jalghar in Balurghat block, Patra, Biswanathpur, Daulatpur, Zordighi, Badalpur and Nurpur in Banshihari, Buniadpur, Rashidpur and Thingur in Buniadpur, Panjul, Ferusa, Ramkrishnapur, and Muralipur in Hili, Gobrail in Kushmandi, Angina, Chalkgopal, Nabagram, Goeshpur, Kulhari, Bishnupur, Neona, Abail, Chakramarai, Munglishpur and Mirjapur in Kumarganj, Phatak, Saharpara, Fatepur, Gouripur, Halidana and Vikahar in Tapan, Gopalpur, Jaypur, Baganbari, Sarbamangala, Mahakhair, Gangarampur civic areas in Gangarampur and Harirampur's Bechpukur.

Notably 3,862 COVID-19 positive patients were cured and released from hospital till date.

The total number of active cases stands at 418. About 14 serious patients are currently undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital in Balurghat. 343 patients are currently staying in Home Isolation.

There are 23 broad-based containment zones declared by the administration covering three municipalities and eight blocks of the district.

Among them, a part of Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur civic areas, two areas from Balurghat, four from Tapan, 10 from Gangarampur, one from Banshihari and two each from Kumarganj and Hili are included in the said category.