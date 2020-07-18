South Dinajpur records 121 cases

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur recorded 121 new cases on Saturday the highest single-day spike so far.



On Friday it reported 85 positive cases. A total number of 672 people have been infected so far from the district. 321 patients were cured and released from the hospital.

Of the 121 cases, 65 hail from Balurghat, 24 from Kumarganj, 10 from Tapan, five each from Harirampur, Kushmandi and Banshihari, four from Gangarampur and the rest of three from TrueNat testing in Balurghat. The swab samples of the suspected patients were sent to Malda on July 13. More than 350 cases are still pending for confirmation from Malda.

What is more alarming is that most of the infected patients had no travel history in the recent past.

In Balurghat, 34 employees from the district court were infected while the employees from Gangarampur BDO office, Kumarganj BDO office and hospital and Rashidpur primary Health centre of Banshihari tested positive. 185 patients have been sent to home isolation and two patients are being treated at Covid hospital in Balurghat. A press release by the district Health department on Saturday has confirmed about 351active cases in the district.

The district administration on the same day has announced the name of broad-based containment zones in a revised form. Apart from this, seven specialist doctors from Kolkata have reached Balurghat.