South Dinajpur: Over 2.48L benefitted by Duare Sarkar

BALURGHAT: As many as 2,48,576 people, who attended different camps under Duare Sarkar programme organised by the district administration of South Dinajpur, were benefitted.



A senior official said 718 camps were organised by the district administration.

"We have provided the services to 2,48,576 people in different development schemes undertaken by the state government," said the official.

"Around 12,14,842 visitors attended the camps for various information," added the official.

According to him, out of 2, 48,576 people, the services were delivered to 13,283 for Khadya Sathi scheme, 97,014 for Swasthya Sathi, 70,112 for Caste Certificate, 1,354 for Sikshashree, 441 for Jai Johar, 1,436 for Taposili Bandhu, 7,821 for Kanyashree, 1,946 for Rupashree, 18,215 for 100 Days' Work, 13,913 for Aikyashree, 22,177 for Krishak Bandhu and 864 for Manabik schemes.

Recently, the family members of a one-month-old baby, Rupam Bhowmik from Ajmatpur gram panchayat under Tapan block who is suffering from tumour, have received the Swasthya Sathi Smart card for free treatment. After the intervention of Tapan MLA and minister-of-state for North Bengal Development Department Bachchu Hansda, the card was issued on urgent basis.