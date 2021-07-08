South Dinajpur: Key BJP leader submits letter to quit party

BALURGHAT: A frontal BJP leader of Balurghat has expressed his desire to quit the party. Durjay Kundu, the saffron leader, holds the post of party's Balurghat town Mandal secretary.



Sources said Kundu has already sent a letter to the party's Balurghat town Mandal president expressing his desire to quit the party. The copy of the letter has also been delivered to the president of South Dinajpur BJP Binay Barman, Balurghat Lok Sabha MP from BJP Dr Sukanta Majumdar and party's Balurghat MLA Dr Ashok Kumar Lahiri.

In his letter, Kundu said: "I am now looking for an alternative way during the ongoing pandemic situation. I have already made a decision to quit the party. I want to resign from my post of party's Mandal secretary of Balurghat town BJP."

He said he had not yet decided to switch to any other party. "My decision to quit the BJP is final. At present, I am not joining any other party. It is my desire to work for the common people by enlisting my name to any non-political social welfare organisation," he said.

Sources said many of the saffron leaders, who hold the posts in the Mandal committee, have already taken their decisions to leave the party. District BJP president Binay Barman said: "I have to talk to him before making any comment regarding the matter."

According to a party source, a 61-member-led Balurghat town Mandal committee comprises a president, six vice-presidents, six secretaries, two general secretaries, a treasurer and 45 general members.