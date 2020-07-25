South Dinajpur gets new Trinamool chief

BALURGHAT: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Bengal next year, the Trinamool Congress rejigged its South Dinajpur district committee while declaring Gangarampur MLA Goutam Das as its new district president. Following the decision, Arpita Ghosh will be replaced as the party's South Dinajpur chief.



The new district president will soon form a fresh committee for organisational work. Trinamool insiders described the move as significant, claiming that it would strengthen the party unit in the district. Veteran party leader Shankar Chakraborty's name has been declared as the party chairman of the district.

Ghosh has been included in a new state committee with 21 members in it and a seven-member core panel.

Visibly overwhelmed, newly elected party president Das said: "Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee has given me responsibility as the district party president. Now, it is our basic task to strengthen our party before the upcoming Assembly polls in 2021. Our former president Arpita Ghosh has already done a great job as the party chief. We will all work together to defeat the saffron brigade in the next polls."

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP and former district chief Arpita Ghosh said: "A 21-member panel of the state committee has been announced where my name is included. I have been asked to work for the party from the state level. I will leave no stone unturned to carry out the new responsibility."

Trinamool leader Subhas Chaki has been given responsibility to oversee the party organisation of three Assembly constituencies — Balurghat, Tapan and Kumarganj.

It has been learnt that Saha-Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad Lalita Tigga will supervise the party organisation of another set of three Assembly constituencies — Gangarampur, Harirampur and Kushmandi.