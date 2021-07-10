South Dinajpur gets Maa Kitchen

KOLKATA:With the initiative taken up by Gangarampur civic body, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project 'Maa-Kitchen' started functioning at Gangarampur Bus Stand area on Friday.

Women from different Self Help Groups (SHGs) will operate the canteen. As many as 20 women from SHGs have been given the responsibility regarding the matter. The concerned civic body will provide the wages to them. Around 200 people will be served food from the canteen every day.