South Dinajpur DM imparts training to civil service aspirants

BALURGHAT:With the aim to train the civil service aspirants of South Dinajpur, district magistrate Ayesha Rani A started taking classes in order to provide them the coaching so that they can appear successfully for both nationwide and state-level civil service examinations.



"It is our target to train the civil service aspirants so that they crack the civil service examinations. We have quality students here but for the lack of coaching institutions, they can't achieve the success so far," the DM said.

According to her, the district administration has already opened a civil service corner at Balurghat district library on November 24 with the aim to provide free coaching to the aspirants."Initially we had arranged a workshop at Balurghat Baluchhaya auditorium on November 17 for them. After opening the civil service corner, we brought books from Kolkata for UPSC examinations. The students will get free coaching for IAS, IPS and WBCS examinations from our district-level civil service and police officers," she said. She said apart from the officers, the efficient college and high school teachers have also been engaged for subject oriented coaching as per demands of the students."We will organise virtual classes as well," she added.