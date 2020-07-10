South Dinajpur: Containment zones under complete lockdown

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration on Thursday declared complete lockdown in the containment zones. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal has issued a notification mentioning the policies to combat any further spread of COVID-19.



As per the notification, the lockdown started from Thursday at 5 pm and will be continued until further notification. Nirmal on Wednesday conducted a high-level meeting with district police chief Debarshi Dutta, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey along with senior administrative officials to take decision about the lockdown in selected containment areas of the district.

As per the direction, 10 wards from Balurghat civic body, two each from Gangarampur civic body and Buniadpur civic body have been declared as broad based containment zones. Moreover, three containment zones have been announced from Kumarganj block, six each from Balurghat and Gangarampur blocks, four from Tapan block, two each from Kushmandi and Harirampur blocks and one from Hili block. All government and private offices in containment zones except the offices involved in essential services shall remain closed. The government offices will run with 50 per cent staff. Establishments dealing with essential services shall remain open from 8 am to 12 noon daily.

The movement of residents of containment zones shall be strictly regulated except for the purpose of essential issues. All norms of social/physical distancing and usage of masks should be strictly followed at public places. Concerned SDOs and BDOs in consultation with local authorities shall arrange home delivery if needed for the residents of containment zones.

The movement of e-rickshaw/battery operated rickshaw, private vehicles and two-wheelers will not ply.