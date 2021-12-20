South Dinajpur Book Fair to be held from Dec 27

BALURGHAT: The district book fair will start at Balurghat High School ground on December 27. It will be continued till January 2. A full-fledged Book Fair committee was set up to carry out the entire process hassle free.



District information and cultural officer Rajesh Kumar Mondal said: "The Book Fair committee members had recently discussed the smooth going of the fair. It will be kicked off on December 27 and to be continued till January 2. There will be some restrictions for book lovers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic like last year."

According to him, social distancing norms will be strictly followed to restrict the spread of the deadly virus.

"No one will be entertained to get entry inside the fair ground without a face mask. A proper sanitisation process will be maintained for the visitors at the entry point. There will be several cultural programmes by maintaining the pandemic protocols in the evening every day," he said.

Primarily, it has been decided that eminent booksellers and publishers from Kolkata will be invited to stall at the Book Fair.

A total number of 70 stalls will come up in the upcoming Book Fair.

There will be no entry fee for the visitors and the fairground will open at 12.30 pm to 7.30 pm every day.

Library minister Siddiquallah Choudhury will inaugurate the Book Fair on that day. He will be accompanied by Agricultural Marketing minister and local Harirampur MLA Biplab Mitra.

A book lover and an editor of a cultural magazine Krishnapada Mondal said every one should develop the habit of reading books.