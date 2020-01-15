South Dinajpur bags SKOCH award for contribution in mat weaving

BALURGHAT: The South Dinajpur district administration has been bestowed with the SKOCH award 2020, for its significant contribution in backing madurkathi (mat) weaving, a decade-old cottage industry of Harirampur block, District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said here in a press conference on Wednesday.



It may be mentioned that the award, conferred by SKOCH group, covers the

best efforts in the areas of finance, governance, banking, disaster management, technology, economics and inclusive growth.

"The district administration received the award on January 11 in a programme held at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi in the silver category for its remarkable contribution in backing madurkathi (mat) weaving. The award was received by our nodal officer Subrata Palit on behalf of the district administration. The mat weaving was recently recognised under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act," Nirmal said.

According to him, the administration has created 825 working days under 100 days' work for it. "We have our specific target to include at least 400 families who are attached with the weaving in the 2020-21 financial year," he said.

In South Dinajpur, the madurkathi artisans are basically from Pundari, Shirshi and Bagichapur of Harirampur block and they weave this on a simple bamboo frame. Wrap is of cotton thread and weft is a thin soft reed of madurkathi, a grass weed. The artisans are being involved in making various products include mats, curtains, hats, purses, table runners.