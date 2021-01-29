South Dinajpur: About 36,896 new voters enlisted

BALURGHAT: As many as 36,896 new voters have been included in South Dinajpur as per the final Electoral Roll published recently.



According to an official, the new voters belong to the age group 18 to 19 years. Of 36,896 new voters, 6,294 voters hail from Kushmandi Assembly constituency, 5,637 from Kumarganj, 5,412 from Balurghat, 6,032 from Tapan, 6,234 from Gangarampur and 7,287 from Harirampur Assembly constituency.

In South Dinajpur, as per the final Electoral Roll, there are a total of 12, 74,866 electors for the district. There are 6, 52,575 male, 6, 22,225 female and 66 third gender voters.

A senior official, associated with the district election cell, said the district election cell had set a target to sensitise young generations to enlist their names in the electoral roll and encourage them to cast their franchise. "It is the fundamental right of all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote. We had a mission for increasing voter enrolment with a specific target to include new voters," he said.

District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said the district's election cell was doing its job efficiently and that was why the number of voters in the

district had increased in updated rolls.