South Dinajpur: 45 test positive

BALURGHAT: A record number of 45 COVID-19 patients were detected in South Dinajpur on Monday, raising the total number of infected cases to 370. Meanwhile, on June 23, 38 positive cases were detected in a single day. 235 patients were cured so far and discharged from hospital.



Of the 45 cases, 15 hail from Kumarganj, nine from Balurghat, five each from Kushmandi, Harirampur and Tapan, four from Gangarampur and two from Buniadpur. The swab samples of the infected persons were collected on July 9 and sent for examination to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

A health source said the infected patients had no travel history in recent times. They were sent to designated facilities for treatment. The health department has initiated measures to track all the primary and secondary contacts with utmost promptness. Asymptomatic, low-risk and secondary contacts will be placed under home-quarantine and thereafter closely monitored for symptoms.

District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal on Monday issued a notification stating the number of broad-based containment zones of the district in a revised form to restrict the spread of the virus. As per notification, parts of Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur municipalities have been declared as the broad-based containment zones.

Apart from this, seven containment zones have been announced from Balurghat, six from Gangarampur, five from Tapan, three each from Kushmandi and Harirampur, two from Kumarganj and one from Hili.