South Dinajpur: 400 Duare Sarkar camps held daily

balurghat: In a bid to check the spread of Covid, steps had been taken to maintain social distancing norms and other pandemic protocols strictly at all Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps in South Dinajpur district, an official said. According to sources said as many as 400 camps were being organised in 6 blocks and 2 municipalities in the district to reach out to more people and redress grievances, if any, from 10 am to 4 pm every day.



According to the official, strict legal action will be taken against anyone found taking money from any beneficiary to enlist his or her name in the scheme. "We are all aware of the situation. No corruption will be entertained regarding the matter. The district administration has started campaigns where the camps are being organised in civic, Panchayat and block areas," the official said.

A colourful tableau on Duare Sarkar, which was inaugurated in Balurghat on August 16 by District Magistrate Ayesha Rani, has started rolling on to the roads, campaigning about the programme. The camps, which were started on August 16 would be continued till September 15.

People can apply for 18 state-run schemes, including Student Credit Card, Khadyasathi, Swasthya Sathi, Krishak Bandhu, Caste Certificate, Taposili Bandhu, Jai Johar, Manobik, MGNREGA and Lakshmir Bhandar at these camps. Paray Samadhan camps have also started from August 16 and will be continued till August 31. The applications submitted at the Duare Sarkar camps would be scrutinised between September 8 and September 23, sources added.

Meanwhile, around 2.50 lakh people from the district had been benefitted when the Duare Sarkar programme was introduced for the first time.