South Bengal to receive rainfall: MeT

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in some of the south Bengal districts on Thursday while the western districts will continue to witness very hot and humid weather.



Weather officials in the Alipore MeT office warned that the highest temperature in some of the western districts may touch 40-41 degree Celsius later this week as a result a heat wave condition may prevail in certain parts.

It may be mentioned here that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Changes (IPCC) in its recent report said that average temperature in south Bengal districts will go up by 1.5 degree Celsius. Environmentalists in the city said that Kolkata's temperature has increased by 2.6 degrees on an average basis since 1950. The city is expected to witness major changes in the climate in the future years.

As per the MeT office prediction, it may rain in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad, Nadia on Thursday. The weather may remain mostly dry in other south Bengal districts. The highest temperature in Bankura already touched 39 degree Celsius while Purulia has crossed 37 degree Celsius, West Burdwan over 38 degree, Midnapore 38 degree and Sriniketan in Birbhum 37. Even in the districts like North 24-Parganas, the highest temperature touched 38 while Dum Dum and Bidhannagar have been witnessing around 37 degree Celsius.

"The city often sees occasional spells of strong breeze due to the impact of Norwester in March but this year no such incident took place yet. There has been a change in the weather. Norwester is expected to hit the state in April," a weatherman said. The MeT office on Monday predicted that North Bengal districts would receive light rainfall within the next couple of days while south Bengal districts, mainly the western parts, will continue to witness intense heat spells. Due to a rise in the temperature, there has been an incursion of vapour into the coastal areas contributing to higher discomfort level. Hot and humid weather will prevail in various south Bengal districts, the weather office has

pointed out.