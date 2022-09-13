South Bengal to receive more rainfall till Thursday: MeT

kolkata: Various south Bengal districts will witness sporadic rainfall till Thursday due to the impact of a depression situated over south of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.



Orange alert has been issued to the coastal districts like East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas which may receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Yellow alert has been issued for the districts like Kolkata, Hooghly, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Birbhum where it will rain in a scattered way.

All the coastal areas especially the beach towns of East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas have been alerted as there were high tidal waves reported on Monday. The district administrations have been urged not to allow the tourists to go to the sea. Fishermen have been asked not to venture to the sea for the next 24 hours.

Low pressure that hovered over east central and south east Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression which will bring rainfall in various south Bengal districts. Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Kolkata and other south Bengal districts in the past 24 hours. It will continue to rain sporadically in various parts of Kolkata and other districts for the next 2-3 days. Heavy rainfall alert has been issued only for the coastal areas.

There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in north Bengal. The MeT office said that there may be light rainfall in some districts in the north. There may be thundershowers in some pockets of north Bengal, as per the weather office prediction.

A senior weather official said that there may be heavy rainfall in East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas while other south Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall till Thursday. Kolkata and the other adjoining districts may remain partially cloudy in the next 24 hours. The discomfort caused by high humidity levels in the south Bengal districts is not going to go away, a weather official added.

The coastal areas of Odisha, some of the western parts of Bengal may also receive sporadic rainfall. In some places of south Bengal, rainfall may be accompanied by a strong wind measuring around 35-40 kmph, MeT office said.