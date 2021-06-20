South Bengal to get moderate rainfall in next 24 hours: MeT

Kolkata: Various South Bengal districts will continue to receive heavy to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours which might complicate the water-logging situations in some pockets, said Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The MeT office said that a low pressure trough formed over Gangetic Bengal and it has been expanding up to Uttar Pradesh-Bihar. As a result the several districts in South Bengal will receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The sky will mostly remain cloudy in the city and other

adjoining districts on Sunday as well.

North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar received moderate rainfall on Saturday. The districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad in South Bengal will receive a heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar may also receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

Several districts received scattered rainfall throughout the day on Saturday. The city and its adjoining districts received rainfall since the morning. The sky remained cloudy from the morning. Normal life has been disrupted in some of the western districts due to inundation. Various places in Burdwan's Natungram were flooded. A road in Natungram went under water as the water level in Bhagirathi rose up.