'South Bengal to get heavy rains in 48 hrs'

kolkata: Several South Bengal districts will receive spells of heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours due to the impact of a monsoon trough that remains active over coastal regions of Bay of Bengal.



The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted that heavy rainfall may occur in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas. Other districts in south Bengal may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall lashed various parts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. According to the MeT office prediction, six south Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall in the next few days and some pockets will witness thunderstorms and lightning. The intensity of rainfall in North Bengal will rise. The city's sky remained cloudy from Tuesday morning. The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 27.5 per cent on Tuesday while the highest temperature on Monday stood at 35.3 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that the temperature will go up in north Bengal. Temperature may remain 3-5 degree above normal in north Bengal in the next couple of days. There may be thunderstorms in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri. The Met office also said that a low pressure that remained over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan turned into a marked low pressure which will move towards north west. The low pressure has stretched up to the north east Bay of Bengal as a result it will bring more rainfall in south Bengal.

Lightning struck a car in Hooghly. The driver and passengers had a close shave. The incident took place near Dadpur Maheswarpur petrol pump.

The car was completely gutted in the fire. When the car was playing along Durgapur Expressway in Dadpur, lightning struck an electric post and then it engulfed a Bolero car that was nearby.

The driver spotted fire on the front portion and got out of the vehicle. The passengers travelling in the vehicle had a close shave as well.