South Bengal: Rains to reduce today

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday predicted that the intensity of rainfall would reduce in South Bengal from Saturday as low pressure trough, that had been hovering over North Bay-of-Bengal, had started moving towards Bangladesh. Various North Bengal districts will, however, receive heavy rainfall from Monday. Meanwhile, the city and various other south Bengal districts received moderate to heavy showers on Friday morning, causing waterlogging in some areas. Rains did not last for long. Incidentally, the flood situation in various districts improved from what it had been earlier.



Flood situation in parts of three affected districts-West Midnapore, Hooghly and Howrah— improved on Friday with the district administrations reaching out to the affected people with food and water in interior villages that had remained cut off due to heavy inundation for the last few days.

Water Resources Investigation & Development minister Manas Bhunia, Minister of state Panchayats department Seuli Saha , Technical Education & Traning minister Humayun Kabir along with senior officials of the district administration travelled more than 20 km on boat to reach Monsuka in Ghatal with food, relief materials and water pouches. They handed over compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the two deceased. Food and water was also distributed among people of Narajole in Daspur I block. . Five to six gram panchayat areas are still heavily waterlogged in Ghatal.

According to the weather office, Manicktala received 47 mm rainfall till 9 am, Palmer Bridge 42 mm, Thanthania 53 mm, Ultadanga 25 mm, Dhapa 22 mm, Topsia 22 mm. North Kolkata has received maximum rainfall since Wednesday compared to other parts of the city.

Three of the flood centres located at Khanakul in Hooghly have got submerged in water and a number of schools there are also waterlogged. Flood situation also improved at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah. Around 40 villages are still affected.