'South Bengal likely to receive heavy rainfall from Thursday'

Kolkata: The intensity of rainfall in South Bengal may reduce from Monday but it may again rain in these districts from next Thursday. Some of the North Bengal districts will however continue to receive rainfall.



"Monsoon will bring rainfall to the districts in the latter half of the week. A low pressure trough has been situating over Southern parts of Bangladesh and there has been huge incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal to the mainland. As a result, it would continue raining from Thursday.

However, the situation may slightly improve from Monday," a weather official said.

The city recorded its highest temperature of the day at around 26 degree Celsius which is 7 degree below normal and the lowest temperature remained at around 24 degree Celsius.

The highest relative humidity touched 98 percent on Sunday. People in various districts in south Bengal have received a respite from the sweltering heat following the prolonged rainfall.

Both South Bengal and north Bengal districts received scattered rainfall throughout the day on Sunday. Almost all the districts in South Bengal and many in the North received moderate to heavy rainfall in the past couple of days due to the impact of two low pressures and also the advent of monsoon. Yellow alerts were issued to various districts.

Districts in the western parts of the state were affected mostly as they received a very heavy rainfall and the situation was further complicated due to the release of water from various barrages in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Various places mostly in the districts in the western parts were inundated due to prolonged rainfall. Normal life was affected in Birbhum, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Midnapore, parts of South 24-Parganas, Kolkata and North 24-Parganas.

"North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda may receive rainfall till Thursday whereas in case of south Bengal the intensity of rainfall will reduce from Monday.

It would again start raining in the city and other south Bengal districts from next Thursday," weather official further added.