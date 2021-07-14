South Bengal dists to witness rains with lightning in next 24 hrs: MeT

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted moderate rainfall accompanied with lightning in various south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours while some North Bengal districts may receive heavy rainfall.



Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar will receive heavy rainfall while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar may receive light to moderate rainfall. Kolkata and many other south Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall along with lightning in some pockets. The city dwellers will feel discomfort due to the high humidity level, said a senior weather official. The highest temperature of the city was recorded around 34 degree Celsius on Tuesday and the lowest temperature remained at 27 degree Celsius.

"A low pressure trough had been active between Gujarat and West Central Bay of Bengal. It has further intensified. The intensity of

rainfall will be higher in North Bengal districts on Wednesday while the South Bengal districts will mostly receive scattered rainfall. Rainfall alert has been issued for some North Bengal districts,"

official said.

According to sources, the states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will also receive heavy rainfall alongside Bengal. North-eastern states like Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to witness heavy rainfall.

There may be scattered rainfall in Kolkata, adjoining North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and some others on Wednesday.

There may be a possibility of lightning. Some of the districts, however, received mild rainfall on Tuesday afternoon. The situation will improve from Thursday, says the MeT office prediction.

Lightning has already become a major cause of concern for the MeT office and the administration. It may be mentioned here that nearly 30 people in Bengal in a single day in the last month.

Both north and south Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past few days due to low pressure and monsoon. Initially the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified as monsoon acted as catalyst.

Discomfort level due to high humidity level would affect people in the city and its adjoining districts. The city sky partially remained cloudy on Tuesday. Some south Bengal districts received one or two spells of

showers.