'South Bengal dists to receive rainfall between Nov 13 & 14'

kolkata: Various south Bengal and western districts will receive rainfall between November 13 and 14 due to the formation of a low pressure over south-east Bay of Bengal.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Tuesday predicted that cold wind entering Bengal from North Western parts of the country would be interrupted from Thursday due to the low pressure that will intensify further.

The coastal districts will receive more rainfall. People will experience discomfort due to high humidity levels. It is expected that winter will set in after December 15, a weather official said.

The MeT office has not however officially announced the date when the winter will set in. It is assumed that the winter will set in during the middle of December. The lowest temperature in the city on Tuesday registered at 18.9 degree Celsius which is 2 degree below normal. On Monday the lowest temperature in Kolkata remained at around 18.3 degree Celsius.

"There will be a free flow of cold wind into the state till Wednesday following which the temperature will soar up due to the impact of a low pressure. The coastal districts and the western districts will receive rainfall. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu may receive a heavy shower due to the impact of low pressure," said the weather official.

People in north Bengal experienced a clear sky in the morning and people managed to witness Mt Kanchenjunga from Siliguri. According to the MeT office prediction, temperatures in north Bengal districts will drop further. The hoteliers and tour agencies are expecting more tourists this winter.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that the temperature in south Bengal would go up during the weekend due to the impact of a low pressure. The city dwellers have already started witnessing comparatively cold weather in the early morning and late night hours from last week with the lowest temperature in Kolkata plunging below 20 degree Celsius. Temperatures in some of the western districts of the state have already dropped to around 14-16 degree Celsius. Some of the western districts saw around 17 degree Celsius in the beginning of November.