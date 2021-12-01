South Bengal dists to get rains from Dec 4 to 6: MeT

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in various South Bengal districts from Friday to Monday while the coastal areas will receive a heavy-to-very heavy rainfall due to the impact of a cyclonic circulation yet to intensify in Andaman Sea.



"A low pressure has formed along the coastline of Thailand which will move towards Andaman Sea and will intensify into a cyclonic circulation as a result a strong breeze measuring around 40-60 kmph will sweep through various south Bengal districts in the weekend," a weather official said, adding "on December 3, the districts like West Midnapore, East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah will receive light rainfall. Almost all the districts of south Bengal will receive light to moderate rainfall on December 4 while the coastal districts are expected to witness a heavy to very heavy rainfall."

The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore will receive maximum rainfall on December 4. The intensity of rainfall will be increased on December 5 and will continue in various south Bengal districts till December 6, said the weather official.

The MeT office had earlier predicted rainfall in south Bengal districts in the first week of December due to a low pressure. People have been witnessing cold weather in the early morning and late night hours. The temperature soars up as the day progresses. Many of the south Bengal districts have also been witnessing partially cloudy skies in the past few days.

The city registered the lowest temperature at 18.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday which is 1 degree higher than yesterday's temperature. The steady flow of cold north wind is interrupted due to low pressure conditions pushing the temperature up in the daytime. The sky will remain mostly clear in the next 48 hours in the city. The city may register its highest temperature around 28 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours. The winter will set in after the impact of low pressure is over, said the official.