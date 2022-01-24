South Bengal dists to get rainfall today, says MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in various south Bengal districts on Monday. Sky will also remain mostly cloudy.



People in various south Bengal districts experienced light spells on Sunday morning. Most parts of south Bengal remained foggy early in the morning on Sunday. The MeT office said the temperature would remain unchanged till January 26. The minimum temperature in the city hovered around 17 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature will remain around 17 till January 26 after which the mercury may slide down further.

"It may drizzle in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts on Monday. The sky may remain overcast. Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Howrah, East and West Midnapore may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours," predicated weather office. A north-south low-pressure trough has been situating between Bihar and Chhattisgarh while another one is stretching between Rajasthan and Bengal. There is a possibility of western disturbances. Intermittent rain may happen in some places in the next 24 hours, MeT office further said.

Various north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar will also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

There may be hailstorm in some pockets of north Bengal as well. As per the MeT office prediction, mercury will also go up in various south Bengal districts in the next 3-4 days. Temperature during night hours will drop again after January 26. The steady flow of cold north wind may also be interrupted due to the impact of the western disturbances in the next couple of days.