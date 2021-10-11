'South Bengal dists may get rains between Ashtami & Dashami'

KOLKATA: After the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Bengal districts between Ashtami and Dashami, authorities in all districts mainly in south Bengal have been informed to ensure proper preparation to avoid any untoward incident due to rains at the time of the state's biggest festival.



Disaster management teams have been kept ready. At the same time, senior officers are also keeping a close watch on the situation. "All necessary steps will be taken if it is found necessary," said a state government officer.

The state Disaster Management department is taking all necessary steps to ensure that Durga Puja organisers can be supported to combat the situation as there is prediction of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore stated that the low pressure trough that had formed over north Andaman sea would move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts, having no major impact on Bengal.

"Kolkata and various other south Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall from the day of Ashtami till Dashami due to the impact of a low pressure formed over north Andaman sea," an official said.

The process of withdrawal of rainfall begins from October 6 in north-west parts of the country. But in the case of Bengal, the weather experts are yet to throw light on the withdrawal of rains from the state. A fresh prediction of rainfall in various south Bengal districts has become a cause of concern for those who have taken refuge in relief centres in the affected areas of Hooghly's Arambagh, Khanakul, Goghat, West Midnapore's Ghatal and Chandrakona.

The weather officials have said the coastal areas of Bengal may receive more rainfall.

The sky in the city and other adjoining districts will remain mostly cloudy in the next 24 hours. There may be thunderstorms accompanied with lightning in some areas, said a weather official.

Some parts of the city and various other districts received light rainfall on Sunday. The city's sky remained partially cloudy. The highest temperature in the city was recorded at 33 degree Celsius on Sunday while the lowest temperature remained at around 26 degree Celsius. The sky will also remain cloudy in the city in the next couple of days. There is no rainfall prediction in north Bengal and sky will mostly remain clear.

The MeT office had earlier hinted that rain may play spoilsport during Durga Puja this year. The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore will receive more rainfall on Ashtami and Nabami. Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly may also receive light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers.

The MeT office said the best day to visit the Puja pandals will be the day of Sasthi and Saptami.

Weather conditions are expected to be bright during this period with chances of rainfall being minimal.