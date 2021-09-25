South Bengal districts to witness intense spells of rain on Sun, Mon

Kolkata: Back-to-back cyclonic circulations are developing over the Bay of Bengal which will intensify and approach the coast, thereby triggering intense spells of rain in various South Bengal districts on Sunday and Monday respectively. The city and other South Bengal districts will also witness strong winds measuring around 50-60 km per hour on Tuesday.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that a low pressure is situated along the coast in Myanmar which will move towards north-west and hover over north-east Bay of Bengal. The low pressure will turn into a cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours causing heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts.

The city will mostly remain cloudy in the next 48 hours with spells of light to moderate showers in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall may go up on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The highest temperature in the next 24 hours will hover around 33 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature may remain at around 26 degree Celsius. It may continue to rain in South Bengal next week and the situation might improve from Wednesday.

"A low pressure will form over north-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. It will turn into a cyclonic circulation early on Sunday triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall in the western districts and also in the coastal areas. The districts like West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Jhargram may receive maximum rainfall accompanied with thundershowers," a weather official said. The MeT office has issued an alert urging fishermen not to venture into the sea from Saturday. In the last one week, Kolkata received 268 mm rain, which is 336 percent extra over the climatic normal of 61.5 mm rain. North 24-Parganas and West Midnapore received 376 percent and 335 percent excess rain over the 30 years of climatic normal during the week.

North 24-Parganas usually receives around 55 mm rain during this period while West Midnapore experiences around 48.7 mm. According to a weather official, incidents of heavy rain spells have been increasing across the country and this is one of the results of climate change. The incidents of lightning are also increasing due to climate change and also because of a difference in temperature in layers of atmosphere.