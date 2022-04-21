South Bengal districts to get rainfall in 24 hrs

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershowers in various south Bengal districts including Kolkata in the next 24 hours as the first spell of Nor'wester is likely to hit south Bengal. Rain will be accompanied by a strong breeze measuring around 30-40 kmph.

The districts which will mostly receive rainfall are North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Murshidabad, Nadia and Birbhum. Various north Bengal districts may also receive rainfall as well. People in north Bengal districts received respite in the last week as scattered rainfall lashed several parts due to Nor'wester.

According to the h MeT office prediction, people in south Bengal may get some respite from heat after over a month of prolonged heat. Various western districts are conducting campaigns to make people aware as to what they have to do to protect them from the heat wave. The MeT office said that a low pressure is going to form over Jharkhand and the atmosphere is getting heated. There will be an incursion of moisture into the mainland from the sea. All these factors will contribute to trigger spells of Nor'wester. The heat wave situation is continuing to sweep through the entire western part of the state. People in the city have been witnessing humid conditions in the past couple of days.The discomfort level currently prevails throughout south Bengal. In 2021, the first spell of Nor'wester hit Kolkata on April 6. This year, people in south Bengal are yet to witness a single spell of Nor'wester.

The city's sky remained partially cloudy on Wednesday and people also witnessed a gush of winds not only in city but also in adjoining districts.