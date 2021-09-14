South Bengal districts may get scattered rain today: MeT

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that scattered rainfall may lash various parts of south Bengal on Tuesday due to the impact of low pressure



Various south Bengal districts received moderate-to-heavy rainfall on Monday due to the impact of a low pressure that entered into the mainland after its formation over Bay of Bengal.

Wind measuring around 30-50 km per hour may be sweeping through various south Bengal districts on Tuesday.

The coastal districts will witness more rainfall, the MeT office said. The fishermen had earlier been instructed not to venture into the sea till Tuesday. The low pressure will move further towards Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours, the weather office said.

Several south Bengal districts including the city and its adjoining areas have been receiving scattered rainfall from Saturday.

The MeT office had predicted that the intensity of rainfall would increase on Monday.

A low pressure had formed over central Bay of Bengal which gradually moved towards the Odisha coast.

The city's sky remained cloudy on Monday. People may however continue to feel discomfort caused by high humidity.

The highest temperature in the city remained around 32 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature stood at 26 degree Celsius.

The highest humidity level touched 95 per cent. Various South Bengal districts including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia received rainfall.