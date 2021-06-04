South 24-Pgns: 19 camps held in Mathurapur II alone

KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas district administration started the Duare Tran (relief on doorstep) programme on Thursday by organising about 66 camps across the district with the highest number 19 camps being held in Mathurapur II block.



The Duare Tran programme was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a week back for the purpose of distributing compensation and relief to the people affected by the dual effect of the very severe cyclone Yaas and the spring tide that resulted in a phenomenal rise in water level in seas and rivers leading to massive flooding mainly in the coastal belt of the state.

Apart from damage to houses and property, agriculture and pisciculture activities have also been adversely affected.

"Out of 310 Gram Panchayats (GP) in our district, 130 have been affected. Apart from these, 11 wards in four municipalities- Diamond Harbour, Pujali, Maheshtala and Budge Budge have also been at the receiving end. The camps are being held to ensure that the benefits didn't reach ineligible applicants," a senior official of the district administration said.

As per estimates of the district administration, all the 15 GPs in Patharpratima, 14 in Gosaba, 13 in Basanti,11 in Kakdwip and 9 each in Kultali and Sagar and 7 in Namkhana have been affected. In some other places too, GPs have been affected.

In the municipality areas, 6 wards in Diamond Harbour, 3 in Pujali, and 1 each in Maheshtala and Budge Budge have also suffered damages mainly by destruction of the embankments along the river bank.

The receipt of application for Duare Tran will take place through camps from June 3 to 18. The completion of all enquiries should take place from July 19 to 30 while disbursement of benefits directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries will be done from July 1 to 7.