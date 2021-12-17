South 24-Parganas youth ranks second in ISS examination 2021

Kolkata: A native of Amtala in South 24-Parganas, Arka Mondal has made Bengal proud by bagging the second rank in Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examination 2021, organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Arka had completed his masters in statistics from Calcutta University last year.



A student of Sarisha Ramkrishna Mission, Arka had graduated from Asutosh College in Kolkata.

Mathematics has always been Arka's favourite subject. But, his interest grew towards the subject further while studying statistics at the higher secondary level. "I had developed such a keen interest in statistics that I wanted to make a career associated with this subject. So, I appeared for ISS. For a country's future planning, the role of ISS service has always been acknowledged and I want to make a mark by doing something good for the country," Arka said.

Arka had appeared for the ISS last year while doing his masters but failed to crack the examination. Since then, he severed all connections with social media to concentrate hard on his studies. He did not go to any coaching centre for the preparations of the examination. He solved several previous years question papers and his professors associated with his masters' studies helped him a lot. He used whatsapp and instagram only for his study related purpose.

Photography is Arka's hobby. He sometimes tries his hand at poetry too. Though the service associated with ISS is usually Central, there is scope for working in the state as part of deputation too. "Serving the country is my priority, but I will also love to work for my state,"he added. Arka's father Taraknath Mondal is a doctor while his mother Kakoli is a school teacher. One of his sisters works in a foreign bank. This year, the total number of vacant posts in ISS was 11 and Arka had managed the second spot.

