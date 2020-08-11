South 24-Parganas launches app to place orders on various Sundarini products

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas administration launched a mobile app for placing orders on various Sundarini Products (a government cooperative of Sundarban women) on



Monday.

"Today MP Subasish Chakraborty inaugurated the Mobile app. One can place orders more than products including milk, rice and sweets. People can download it from Google app and place orders for daily delivery of milk or anything at their apartment," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

Sundarini products are sold through its outlets at Parnasree in Behala, Joka, Muchipara near Tollygunge-Karunamoyee, Santoshpur, Ajoynagar. Motijheel in Dum Dum and Kolkata airport.

Sundarini, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was rolled out to empower the women of Sunderbans in the year 2015.

It started with packaged milk but now it has done away with packaged milk and sells milk in bottles. The Cooperative scores over others for its organic method adopted in every step right from milk collection, transportation to its dairy plant and then manufacture of milk

products. Ulaganathan pointed out that Coffee Table Book 'Sera South' was also released by South 24-Parganas zilla parishad sabhadhipati Shamima Shiekh on the occasion. Coffee Table Book depicts a photographic tour of the entire South 24-Parganas district.

It has beautiful photographs and descriptions of places, cultural heritage, festivals, islands, forest, wild animals and history of the district.